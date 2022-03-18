Waste management fees frozen for 2022

CANADA, March 18 - The Province of Prince Edward Island is providing a one-time grant to Island Waste Management Corporation (IWMC) to ensure Islanders won’t pay more for waste management this year.

The $1.429 million will allow IWMC to continue their work without having to pass on the increased cost of operations to residents.

“Islanders are currently facing significant financial pressures with increases to CPI, escalating fuel and housing costs, continuing restrictions on potato exports, and the enduring impacts of the pandemic. This funding will ensure effective and efficient waste management services will continue without placing additional burdens on Islanders.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward

IWMC fees are regulated by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC). On December 13, 2021, IWMC applied to IRAC for an increase in both residential and commercial user fees for 2022 to cover the costs of operating. On March 18, 2022, IRAC issued an order approving the proposed 2022 rates.

“Effective waste management is critical to public safety and human health and we have seen an increased cost of doing business over the last few years,” said CEO of IWMC, Karen MacDonald. “This funding from Government will allow our staff and contractors to continue their work without passing additional costs on to Islanders this year.”

