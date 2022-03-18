Quality Control Restoration Offers Free Roof Inspection to Unearth Hidden Roof Problems

/EIN News/ -- Bettendorf, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bettendorf, Iowa -

Quality Control Restoration, LLC, a full service construction company in Bettendorf, Iowa wants to emphasize that they are offering free roof inspection to homeowners and other property owners in the Quad Cities area. The inspection is to uncover any hidden roof problems that could become worse over time. Some roofing issues are easy to detect, such as roof leaks or missing or curling shingles but some problems are more subtle, such as those that are found in the roofing structure. Nevertheless, these roofing problems must be discovered as early as possible to prevent them from worsening and requiring costly repair or replacement. Those who are interested in knowing more about the company can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QualityControlRestoration.

Larry Anderson from Quality Control Restoration says, “We provide free roof inspections when a homeowner or property owner is worried about storm damage. We will provide a complete evaluation of all roof surfaces, flashings, pipes, vents, and more. We will examine the condition of all exterior and interior surface parts; any indication of reduced structural stability and support; the condition of the roofing materials, includes signs of rot and wear that indicate there is a need for repair or replacement; and the quality of the roofing installation."

Roof inspections are a necessity because having a reliable roof is vital in the state of Iowa, where homes are exposed to extreme temperatures at different times of the year. The exposure of the roof to extremes in temperature can cause damage to the roofs because the roof shingles are contracting and then expanding, depending on the temperature, which weakens them. And when strong winds and hail storms come, the weakened shingles may break apart, such that the underlayment gets exposed to the elements. The exposed underlayment will then absorb water and this may result in the wooden parts of the roof to decay and weaken.

Quality Control Restoration offers various services such as: roofing for homes, roof repair/replacement, new construction, roof coatings, storm damage repair, modified bitumen, siding, TPO/EPDM roofs, and insurance claims. They offer both new residential roof construction or replacement. They can also provide roof coating or re-coating, which could be a better option than a full roof tear-off. Re-coating has several benefits, including: environmentally friendly option; easy application; cost-effectiveness; reduction of energy costs; no disruption of the normal business operations; reduction of waste; availability of labor and material warranties; little to no odor; provision of a monolithic surface without any seams; and addition to the life of the roof. More about their residential roofing services can be gleaned from https://qualitycontrolrestoration.com/residential.

They can also offer assistance with regards to communicating with the client’s insurance provider to make sure that all of the repairs or maintenance expenses are covered by their insurance. They are experts in replacing shingle, metal, flat, and all low slope roofing systems.

Quality Control Restoration, LLC is a full service roof contractor serving Bettendorf and the Quad Cities area. The company’s team of professional roofers have a combined experience of 111 years when it comes to storm restoration. Those who believe their home or building has suffered from storm damage, can simply call them on the phone and they will offer a free roof inspection and evaluation.

There’s a reason why Quality Control Restoration stands out among the other roofing providers in Bettendorf, Iowa and in the Quad Cities region. Larry Anderson explains, “We provide outstanding roofing services to our clients based on the individual roofing and exterior needs of your building. Sustainability, safety and quality are our top priorities on every project. And when you hire us, you can rest easy knowing that we make safety a top priority. We adhere to all OSHA standards, as well as our own strict safety standards. We are also committed to integrity and excellence. We only use roofing products and materials that we know are top-quality.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the services provided by Quality Control Restoration, LLC can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email. Or they can check out for a news article on the website. More about their commercial roofing services can be gleaned from https://qualitycontrolrestoration.com/commercial.

