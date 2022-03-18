IV Solution and Ketamine Centers of Chicago Is Offering Intravenous Ketamine Therapy

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers Of Chicago is Chicago’s first private facility to offer clinically proven intravenous ketamine therapies for the treatment of depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, migraines, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and other ailments.

Ketamine was synthesized in 1962 and after it went through regulatory approval, it was approved to be used as an anesthetic by the FDA in 1970. It is a blocker of the cellular NMDA receptor, a neural receptor for glutamate that has been proved to play a significant role in major depression, chronic pain syndromes, fibromyalgia, and other ailments. It is also known to have potent anti-inflammatory properties and is known to stimulate neuronal growth, synaptogenesis, and neuroplasticity. It is a Schedule III drug and should only be used and administered by a skilled licensed anesthesiologist, nurse anesthetist, or trained physician.

The Chicago medical center, IV Solution & Ketamine Centers Of Chicago, is bringing the benefits of this drug to those who are suffering from a range of ailments that can trace their root cause to irregularities in the functioning of the cellular NMDA receptor. According to the center’s website, multiple randomized clinical studies over the past 15 years have shown that ketamine infusions can effectively treat major depression and treatment-resistant depression (TRD) with a success rate as high as 80%. Most patients have immediate improvement after their first or second infusion. All patients will differ in response to the treatment and will also differ in their need for maintenance infusions. Patients with suicidal or harmful thoughts are particularly high responders to ketamine infusions with over 80% having complete elimination of these thoughts after a single infusion.

Readers can visit the clinic’s YouTube channel to browse through video content that contains testimonials from real patients who have benefitted from the power of intravenous ketamine therapy. One of the video testimonials tells the story of John Vincent who suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, PTSD, and anxiety and had been on medications since the age of 18. John reported that ketamine therapy was the “biggest and most impactful” thing that happened to him in his struggle with mental illness. John says in his video that the therapy helped him understand himself better on a deeper level and gave him the courage to make peace with his flaws, a critical part of the human experience. John has been availing of the treatment for over a year and a half and, in his testimonial, he emphasizes how the treatments have helped him see through the dichotomy of love and fear and how focusing on the positive of those two emotions gave him the fortitude to deal with his suffering and his circumstances in a healthy manner.

A spokesperson for the medical center talks about its ketamine treatments by saying, “We are charting new grounds when it comes to the possibility of mental illness treatments with the intravenous ketamine therapy. We understand the power of ketamine infusions and want to help as many people as possible with these treatments. To ensure that the treatment is safe and effective for you, we will carefully assess your medical history and medication list before the treatment and will consult your primary care physician or mental health professional as needed. We use a very low dose of ketamine for our infusions and, as such, there is a slight possibility that you will experience mild side effects such as mild drowsiness, nausea, and increased blood pressure. However, these will subside within an hour. So come to our clinic or book an appointment online today to experience the life-changing effects of the therapy that has been featured on several local and national TV and radio stations including NBC, ABC 7 Windy City Live, Chicago’s Very Own WGN 9, WGN Radio, and more.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQjVkoqDjwk

Readers who want to stay updated with the medical center’s treatments and initiatives can follow the company’s Instagram page. The center can be contacted at the phone number (844) 948-6337 for a complimentary consultation. The Chicago location can be contacted at the email address info@chicagoivsolution.com.

###

For more information about IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, contact the company here:



IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago

Bal Nandra, M.D.

(844) 948-6337

b.nandra@chicagoivsolution.com

712 N Dearborn St

Chicago, IL 60654

Bal Nandra, M.D.