USA Fibroid and Vascular Centers of Boston, LLC Achieves AAAHC Accreditation

USA Fibroid Centers and USA Vascular Centers of Boston LLC in Massachusetts receives AAACH Accreditation

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Clinics Group is proud to announce that its USA Fibroid Centers and USA Vascular Centers at 2308B VFW Pkwy, Ste. 300, West Roxbury, MA, have achieved full three-year accreditation through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

With over 6,100 clinics recognized, AAAHC Accreditation is the industry leader in ambulatory health care accreditation. Accreditation signifies that USA Clinics Group has met the highest national quality healthcare requirements and provided exceptional patient care.

"We are honored to have received AAAHC Accreditation at our West Roxbury suburban location in the Boston area,” said Founder and CEO Yan Katsnelson, M.D. “It validates our dedication to providing the greatest level of care to our patients,” said Founder and CEO Yan Katsnelson, M.D. “Our team of experienced fibroid and vascular specialists have received national recognition for providing the most advanced and comprehensive treatment to patients.”

The latest Interventional Radiology (IR) technology is used throughout the USA Clinics Group's treatment spectrum, which decreases the cost, recovery time, pain, and danger to patients. Board-certified interventional radiologists at USA Fibroid and Vascular Centers employ medical imaging to guide minimally invasive therapies that diagnose, treat, and cure a variety of conditions including fibroid disease and PAD.

USA Fibroid and Vascular Centers are part of USA Clinics Group that includes USA Vein Clinics and USA Oncology Centers. USA Clinics Group offers specialized and personal care at over 100 clinics nationwide. The USA Group has consistently received national recognition for providing comprehensive evaluation and an evidence-based approach to treatment that results in consistent and better patient outcomes.

"By providing minimally invasive therapy close to where our patients live and work, we are able to provide an exceptional level of convenience and care, allowing patients to return home the same day," Katsnelson added.

For more information to schedule an appointment, visit USA Fibroid Centers’ website at www.usafibroidcenters.com or call 855-615-2555. Appointments for USA Vascular Centers are available at www.usavascularcenters.com or by calling 888-773-2193.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

About USA Vascular Centers

USA Vascular Centers is a network of outpatient facilities dedicated to the non-surgical treatment of multiple conditions, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), fibroids, and other conditions. At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience offer minimally invasive treatments. For information or to refer a patient, visit www.usavascularcenters.com.