Third Volume from Author Mary Angeline Bell Continues to Inspire
Collection of poems and short stories tell of hope and encouragementTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new collection from author Mary Angeline Bell, readers are treated to 65 poems and five short stories that tell of hope and encouragement despite the difficulties in everyday life. "Rejoice," the third volume from Ms. Bell, gives readers a silver lining despite all the suffering and violence they encounter and ultimately points them to the loving Creator.
Ms. Bell, or Angie as she is known to family and friends, grew up in Portland, Oregon. Musically inclined since her childhood, she plays the piano and has been a member of various choirs. A holder of both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, she used to be a teacher before transitioning into an office specialist at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, Civil Rights Division, a post she held until her retirement in 2003. Always up for new things, she is also a member of Toastmasters International. Angie’s encouraging writings are powered by her hopeful worldview.
In each of the poems of "Rejoice," readers are treated to inspiring words that tell of hope despite the difficulties they face, and of encouragement in spite of the sufferings. Drawing from her faith in God and that there is always goodness in this world, Ms. Bell has crafted wonderful entries that will uplift one’s spirits. With encompassing themes of hope and encouragement, the poems and short stories in this volume will continue to inspire anyone who comes across it. It reminds everyone strength comes from the Creator that never fails.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other