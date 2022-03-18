Berg: Historic state construction budget builds hope and progress 

OLYMPIA—The state’s new $1.5 billion construction projects fund a number of projects in the 44th District, according to Rep. April Berg (D-Mill Creek).

“We aren’t simply breaking ground to pour concrete,” Berg said. “These projects are building hope and progress for all our families here in the 44th District.”

Three major local projects include:

$515,000 for the Snohomish Teen Center, run by the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County. This group has provided a safe space for kids and teens before school, after school, and during school breaks. During the pandemic, that’s included meal distribution along with computer workspace and tutoring. The funding will help cover the cost of enlarging the center.

$200,000 for the Mill Creek Library rehabilitation and upgrade.

$206,000 for the Mill Creek Parks master plan for undeveloped parcels owned by the city with options including community rooms, performing arts space, or athletic fields.

The new construction budget also makes massive investments statewide in housing, economic development, early learning, and broadband internet.

This is unusual for a supplemental construction budget, which typically makes small changes. The large budget was made possible by $650 million in one-time funding from the state operating budget, $305 million in bond revenue and $329 million from the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act funds.

Funding statewide includes:

$439 million for housing, including $15 million for homeless-youth shelters

$111 million for behavioral health centers

$224 million for early learning, public schools, and higher education

$16 million for infrastructure at ports

$100 million to boost access to broadband internet

$101 million for clean energy projects

More information about the capital budget can be found at leap.leg.wa.gov, and projects can be mapped at the county or legislative district level at fiscal.wa.gov.

The budget agreement was offered as a striking amendment to Senate Bill 5651. It passed the House 98-0 and the Senate 49-0.

“I’m proud that we could work together, as Republicans and Democrats, on a construction budget that will serve our families, schools, and businesses for generations to come,” Berg said.