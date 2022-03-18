Inauguration of the certified CSA S37-18 Aluminum Telecommunications Towers
EINPresswire.com/ -- REMAC unveils a first of its kind in North America, a 100ft freestanding, aluminum telecommunications tower that is able to resist pressures of 810Pa (winds of 180kmph) and 30mm of ice. Certified CSA S37-18, this innovation distinguishes itself thanks to its aluminum properties, in particular its resistance to corrosion and its lightweight material. The tower’s conception also allows to reduce the environmental footprint.
Since the towers are delivered by section, they can easily be transported by helicopter to sites that are difficult to access which in return allows for a better internet coverage for all citizens all over the world. Seeing that the towers are delivered in preassembled sections, the time and the cost for assembly and installation are substantially reduced. The towers also have a prolonged durability which is an advantage that should not be neglected.
“Our towers will offer all of the advantages of aluminum, such as its light weight and resistance to corrosion, to the leaders of telecommunication. A longer life compared to steel in many applications and in local atmospheric conditions like humidity and salty air. Furthermore, we have designed the towers for the next 50 years, they are currently occupied at only 40% by current technologies allowing ample space for new technologies.” Explained André Poulin, General Manager of REMAC.
The very first aluminum tower was built in 2020 for the organization AIDE-TIC (Agence Interrégionale de Développement des Technologies de l’Information et des Communications) and Bell. The tower stands 80ft tall and can resist pressures of 232 Pa. The tower was installed in St-Honoré in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean. It is thanks to this tower that REMAC has attracted the attention of the leaders in telecommunications.
REMAC will deliver over the course of the following months, 6 towers of 100ft resistant of 810 Pa to Nova Scotia for the community of Pictou. These new towers will offer access for cellular service and high-speed internet access to the area.
REMAC is currently looking at promising sites for the installation of a factory dedicated to the manufacturing of telecommunication towers and their production equipment. To start, 5 jobs will be created to answer the demands of the market. Several telecommunication companies have already communicated with REMAC to show their interest. REMAC has assured that the towers meet the American standards TIA-222H as well as Canadian standards.
About REMAC
REMAC, is a manufacturer of ecofriendly aluminum products and certified steel. Accredited CSA W 47.1 and CSA W47.2, REMAC has a great expertise and fine knowledge in the transformation of aluminum. Manufacturing with the best processes available, REMAC use an extensive network of experts developed over time to design innovative, lightweight, corrosion-resistant products that provide a rapid return on investment for the customer by reducing maintenance costs and increasing product life.
André Poulin
REMAC
+1 418-812-3575
apoulin@remac.ca