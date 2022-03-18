MEMOIR REALIZES A LIFELONG PASSION FOR TEACHING
One man pursues his dream to become a professor, even if he doesn’t know how to go about itTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While childhood is supposed to be filled with a carefree attitude and the pursuit of endless days of merrymaking, there will come a point when this question will come up: what would life be as a grown-up? It can happen in class or at a family picnic or even at the supermarket, when a parent runs into a long-lost acquaintance. Some are fortunate to already know. Others simply shrug and say they don’t.
Joe Gilliland was much the former. Even at the tender age of six, himself a newly enrolled schoolboy, he knew that someday he would become a teacher. And so he pursued this course for all his life . . . until the time he finally got to university and, despite already learning pedagogy, was stumped as to what to actually teach.
Today Gilliland is retired from his prolific career as an English professor at Texas’ Lee College. But at that time, he could not for the life of him figure out what best to direct his energies to. All that and more is revealed in his expansive and fascinating 600-plus autobiography, A Teacher’s Tale: A Memoir. From flying out to Japan for a teaching post to coming back home to the States and specializing, the insightful mentors he met along the way, and most especially, an inside look at the ever-fulfilling vocation of teaching a new generation of thinkers. "A Teacher’s Tale: A Memoir" makes for deeply personal and meaningful reading.
