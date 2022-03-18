Submit Release
AUTHOR SHARES CAPTIVATING LIFE IN MEMOIR

"A Teacher's Tale: A Memoir"

Teacher’s career spans half a century

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fewer things are more thrilling than finally realizing what one’s life goal is to be. But it’s rarely ever so straightforward. As a young boy, long before he was showered with acclaim and awarded doctorates, Joe Gilliland was simply someone who wanted to make a difference. And he knew that he could affect the most difference someday in the classroom.

With this very goal in mind, he made to turn that dream into reality, working hard and studying hard to earn his degree, only to come up stumped: he wanted to be a teacher, but he didn’t know what to teach! In "A Teacher’s Tale: A Memoir", Gilliland regales us with inspiring, humorous, and sometimes bittersweet tales from his career in the academe. From initially resisting a post in a university to teaching English in a country that spoke anything but, it is a story that many can relate to. The grit it requires to pursue a career that keeps changing, the bonds created with mentors and mentees, the immense satisfaction of seeing a fledgling learn to spread their wings under one’s tutelage—everybody has at one point or another encountered these struggles and victories.

BlueInk Reviews says, “A Teacher’s Tale should particularly appeal to those interested in education and the liberal arts, as well as fellow lovers of literature.”

This autobiography, written with a wry voice and a steady cadence by someone who’s seen a great many things in his decades-long career, is a comforting and inspirational addition to anybody’s collection.

