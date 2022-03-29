NEXCOM Partners with Google to Improve U.S. Road Conditions Powered by Artificial Intelligence
NEXCOM VTC 6222 Simplifies Detection of Road Deterioration, Potholes, and Hazards for Public Works Departments
We are proud to partner with Google and SpringML to give officials the tools they need to keep our roads safer and our vehicles running longer”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent telematic appliances , announced today the company is partnering with Google and SpringML to unleash the power of artificial intelligence (AI) on America’s roads. The NEXCOM VTC 6222 is a rugged, fanless in-vehicle computer designed to help municipalities better track and identify road conditions.
To help reduce maintenance costs and prolong roadway life, the VTC 6222 is a long-term road condition monitoring (RCM) tool powered by AI. Using Google’s Coral TPU, the system has been tested in various public works use cases to design an all-in-one AI-powered ecosystem for accurate and efficient object detection and condition monitoring at the edge. Utilizing proprietary TensorFlow Lite, an open-source machine learning inference framework, the TPU trains the system using new or pre-existing models for deployment.
“We are proud to partner with Google and SpringML to give officials the tools they need to keep our roads safer and our vehicles running longer,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “Pavement deterioration, degradation, and potholes cause cities huge repair costs each year. With the durable, AI-powered VTC 6222, we can keep repairs down for public works departments and reduce fuel costs and traffic impacts for drivers nationwide.”
The durable in-vehicle computer works well in a diverse temperature range, from -40°C to 70°C. It uses four 802.3at/3af PoE ports to support IP cameras for road surveillance, combined with smart sensors for obstacle detection. With SpringML’s SpringVision, the VTC 6222 helps municipalities consistently record road conditions and provide hazard alerts on a user-friendly dashboard, connected to 311 communications when warranted. Video footage is uploaded to and processed by the Google Cloud Platform when vehicles return to the depot.
The VTC 6222 runs on the Intel Atom® quad core processor E3950. When combined with Google Coral TPU, it enables Edge AI applications to deliver RCM with near real-time inferencing, even when low latency detections are needed. It includes 2.5” removable SSD/SD memory cards and meets MIL-STD-810G vibration and shock standards, delivering normal operations in harsh environments.
Features
• Intel Atom® processor quad core E3950, up to 2.0GHz
• 4 x GbE PoE (IEEE 802.3af/at, max. 60W)
• Built-in u-blox M8N/M9N GNSS
• Built-in CAN Bus 2.0B
• Three video outputs, one VGA and two HDMI
• Dual external storage (compatible with 15mm disk)
• E mark conformity
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
