FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 18, 2022

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

MDHHS highlights Developmental Disability Awareness Month this March

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is celebrating the abilities and contributions of people with developmental disabilities in our state this March during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Approximately 180,000 people in Michigan have a developmental disability.

"Each person in our state, including those with developmental disabilities, can share their abilities and make contributions to Michigan communities," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "At MDHHS we are committed to helping those with developmental disabilities reach their highest potential, and we encourage those in our state to work together and ensure full inclusion with those with disabilities."

As part of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council (DD Council) is hosting events to raise awareness about people with developmental disabilities. To see all events and get more information, follow the DD Council's Facebook page.

Current DD Council advocacy efforts include:

Eliminating the practice of paying persons with disabilities less than the minimum wage.

Educating individuals with developmental disabilities on their voting rights and advocating for voting access.

Promoting supported decision-making and educating people with developmental disabilities on restoring rights after they've been taken away by a guardianship.

Advocating for accessible and affordable housing and sexuality education to decrease the abuse and exploitation of people with developmental disabilities.

As part of the state's COVID-19 vaccine town hall series, a town hall is being held to answer questions for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers on Friday, March 25 at 11 a.m. The event will be held at Facebook.com/MichiganHHS.

The DD Council also supports the Self-Advocates of Michigan (SAM), a statewide organization led by people with developmental disabilities, that promotes the values of diversity, inclusion, equal rights and the self-determination of individuals with disabilities. SAM addresses issues that impact people with developmental disabilities on both a state and federal level. More information about SAM is available online.

