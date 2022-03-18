Adrianus Timmermans Discusses Five Must-Visit Dive Spots in California
Adrianus Timmermans says that leaving the country for an epic dive experience isn't always necessary. California local and diver offers his top five dive spots.CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avid diver Adrianus Timmermans wants Americans to know they don't have to leave the country for an epic dive experience. Timmermans, an avid diver, and California local, recently offered his top five must-visit dive spots in the state.
"Divers always think of heading down to Belize or throughout the Caribbean when in search of an unforgettable dive location," Adrianus Timmermans said. "However, Californians are fortunate to have several must-visit dive spots right here in the state."
Maintop Island and Southeast Farallon
Most of the top dive spots in California are near clusters of islands or off the coast of Southern California. The Farallon Islands are a marine sanctuary roughly 30 miles off the coast of the Golden Gate Bridge. The area is known as a mating ground for sea lions and seals.
Watching the seals and sea lions from underneath the water's surface is an incredible sight to see. Cage diving tends to be popular here, as great white sharks flock to the area between September and November. Local cage diving operators do not use chum and operate as sustainably as possible to allow visitors unrivaled experiences without harming local wildlife.
Middle Carillon
Another popular dive site in the same region is Middle Farallon. Adrianus Timmermans explained that the shark season takes place in early fall, so spring and summer are the best for recreational diving. The rocky outcroppings are home to colorful fish, eels, sponges, and other sea life.
Wreck Alley
Wreck Alley is one of the most popular places to dive in the state. This area is unique to San Diego and features a multitude of wrecks. The U.S. Navy has been sinking old ships off the coast for decades, and there are now eight in total. The Ruby E and HMCS Yukon are two sites favored for their intact condition and abundance of sea life.
La Jolla Bay
La Jolla is home to several local dive spots that are easy to access and offer plenty of underwater action. The La Jolla Cove is a favorite for beginners because it offers a sandy entry and mellow conditions. It's also a favorite for snorkeling.
The rocky reef at La Jolla Cove is home to horn sharks, moray eels, California goldfish, and plenty of playful sea lions and seals.
Channel Islands National Park
The Channel Islands National Park is a marine sanctuary including Santa Cruz and eight other islands. Santa Cruz is the best island for diving. It's not known for an abundance of fish, but the corals are full of color, including orange sponges, pink sea stars, green anemones, yellow nudibranchs, and more.
Adrianus Timmermans: California Diver
"The above are just five of countless must-visit dive locations throughout California," Timmermans said. "San Clemente, Catalina Island, North Monastery Beach, and many others could easily make the list as well. The Golden State never disappoints when it comes to ocean-based adventures."
Timmermans holds his advanced open water diving certification and spends his free time diving throughout California and around the world.
