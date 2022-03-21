The connection between mental health training and The Great Resignation

A record 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November 2021, triggered by a confidence that they can find an employer who can provide better employee benefits.

Workers are quitting their jobs to put themselves first. They feel more empowered to prioritise their mental well-being above the 'bottom-line' of their employer. Workplace leaders began predicting a mass exodus in early 2021, with one survey finding that one in four workers planned to quit their job after the pandemic. In what has been coined 'The Great Resignation,' a record 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November 2021, triggered by increased confidence that they can find an employer who can provide better employee benefits. Many employees feel overworked, underpaid, have heightened stress and anxiety and don't feel like employers are paying attention or providing any resources to alleviate the problems.In this new paradigm of hybrid work, organisations investing in mental health awareness training will have a competitive edge. They are removing the outdated stigma surrounding mental health in the workplace and creating an environment where everyone can be communicative and honest about their mental health.In a recent report titled "Are you Listening? What Employees Expect from Employers for Mental Health Support", we learn the following:56% of respondents considered leaving their jobs during the pandemic, and of those, one in four said mental health needs was the reason for their decision. Furthermore, 78% said mental health had been affected by the pandemic; the top reasons included feeling overloaded with work (43%), frustrations with colleagues and leadership (39%), and not being recognised for their work (28%).One group, in particular, showed the mental health conditions of their workplace had a more significant impact on their employment choices: Gen Z, or those who are between the ages of 18 and 29, where one in three said they had switched jobs in the last six months due to pandemic related stress.This data shows a shift in generational awareness for mental health's effect on both professional and personal well-being. While mental health packages are sometimes included in organisations' employee benefits, often, the number of sessions included is not enough and does not cover the ongoing needs of the employee nor address the stigma surrounding mental health in the workplace.Employers are always willing to invest in products that will make employees' workload easier, more efficient and more convenient, but the human element is sometimes left out of the equation. Unless employers find ways to expand access to mental health and wellbeing support, the trend of high turnover and the inability to retain top talent will continue.One highly effective way to address the unique needs of individuals in an organisation is by providing business leaders and management with mental health education and training from the UK's leading and accredited mental health clinicians. Onebright clinicians provide deep and robust evidence-based approaches to supporting workplace mental health. One problem that can arise from not seeking evidence-based training from mental health experts is that well-intentioned businesses who invest in wellness programs could be making critical and sensitive decisions in the dark. At best, such programs are working, but they just don't know why or, at worst, they could be causing harm to workforces.Employers providing mental health training through a partnership with Onebright will gain clinical summary reports and insights to highlight potential risks. Our insights ensure business decisions are made with confidence.A better understanding of the needs of your workforce means it is possible to find new solutions to increase retention and secure top talent. Creating an environment in which employees are comfortable seeking assistance with mental health challenges results in higher inclusivity, diversity and productivity..There is a reason why, of those surveyed, 40% of employees in the UK would look for a new job if their employer didn't support their mental wellbeing, and 81% want their employer to support mental wellbeing. Estimates show that it costs businesses collectively 1 trillion dollars each year in lost productivity due to mental health disorders like depression and anxiety; mental health training is not just a nice to have, it is good for business.Onebright's goal is to encourage employers to put employee wellbeing first. Learn more about our training and consultancy by heading to our employee mental health training page. All sessions can be done online, via video conference, telephone, or in-person.