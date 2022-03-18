WWE Stars ‘Authors of Pain’ Break Silence and Launch Exciting NFT Project

The project is entitled ‘BullApePlanet’ and is co-founded by Italian soccer player, Djavan Anderson.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former WWE stars, the Authors of Pain, are pleased to announce they are making a comeback with the launch of a brand-new NFT project in collaboration with Italian soccer player, Djavan Anderson – BullApePlanet Authors of Pain is the dynamic WWE tag team consisting of Gzim Selmani and Sunny Dhinsa. The pair first teamed up in 2016 and rapidly rose to fame after winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, the NXT Tag Team Championship, and a promotion to the renowned Raw brand. Gzim and Sunny retired in 2020 from the sport to pursue other opportunities.In the duo’s most recent news, Gzim and Sunny are making a game-changing comeback in the metaverse by launching new NFT project, BullApePlanet. The community-driven project is a collaboration with the duo’s third co-founder, Djavan Anderson, a pro football player for SS Lazio in Italy. BullApePlanet consists of 6969 unique 3D BullApe (half bull, half ape) NFTs that will be available for minting on the OpenSea blockchain. Donations will be made to the community-chosen organizations to help make a real-world difference, with opportunities to have in-person meet-and-greet events for the community.“Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much,” says Gzim. “Our community currently consists of various MMA fighters, WWE wrestlers, football players, TikTokers, influencers, and influential NFT pages on Instagram. These people are spread all over the world and that will distinguish our project from the rest. Our aim is not to be a cash grab that many other projects aim to do. Instead, we are building a community consisting of loyal people who also want to be part of the community in future projects. All our ambassadors are also very active in answering questions in the main chat of our Discord channel, so there is really a lot of interaction within our community. We invite anyone who is interested to join us.”For more information about BullApePlanet, please visit https://www.bullapeplanet.com/ or check out the community on Discord at www.discord.gg/bullapeplanet About BullApePlanetBullApePlanet is an engaging NFT project founded by Gzim Selmani, a former kickboxing world heavyweight champion, former NFT world tag team champion, former WWE world tag team champion, professional mixed martial artist, and former heavyweight Bellator fighter.BullApePlanet is the first return to the metaverse by former WWE wrestlers.