DarleyGo Raises $1.6 Million in Its IDO

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarleyGo, a blockchain-based online horseracing game, has successfully raised near $1.6 million in its completed initial DEX offering (IDO) for the DGE token. The game operates a dual-token model with DGE serving as the governance token and GXE used for in-game transactions.



DarleyGo is deployed on the Solana blockchain, and despite the congestion and unsatisfied crypto market, the IDO was a huge success.

More Details About the IDO

The success of the DarleyGo IDO was largely due to the team and the community’s participation. Raising near $1.6 million is not easy, especially with the current crypto market conditions.

The IDO's success has drawn the attention of a good number of investors as they seek to know more about the project. With the success of the IDO, the team has set their sight on the next phase of their roadmap.

DarleyGo Dual-Token System

The project deploys two different tokens within its ecosystem, with each serving a designated purpose. According to the team, the utilization of both tokens will help in the development of the DarleyGo platform. DGE is the governance token, and its primary use includes staking, voting, breeding, and special rewards.

On the other hand, the GXE token will be used by gamers to carry out transactions within the DarleyGo universe. The primary uses include racing rewards, in-game NFTs, and breeding. The DarleyGo token DGE is currently live on the Raydium platform and open for trading.

About DarleyGo Platform

DarleyGo is the first blockchain-powered NFT horseracing platform built on the Solana blockchain network. The platform is designed to allow players to buy, race, collect, and breed NFT horses. DarleyGo combines the thrilling effect of horseracing with imaginative game experience to create an engaging and fast-paced game. It offers gamers a fun and captivating gameplay experience. The game also provides gamers with new and quick adventures while also allowing them to earn in-game tokens. DarleyGo also incorporates unique platform features like gameplay modes, ability badges, etc. Players also receive rewards as incentives while also enjoying real-time horseracing games.

