Downtown Revitalization Committee introducing Veterans' Banner Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – The Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization Committee is introducing a new program for the downtown for the summer – a Veterans’ Banner Program. The banners will feature and honor military veterans who served our country.

Eligibility for a banner is open to residents of the SAD 1 communities who served in a branch of the armed forces. There will be an option for sponsors to select “in Honor of” (living), or “In Memory of” (deceased) to pay respects to all veterans that have served. Applications for a banner may be made by the veterans or by their families. Cost of the banners will be $100. The banners will be displayed around the downtown area from May through Flag Day in June and then again for Veterans’ Day.

In addition, a keepsake banner will also be offered. The keepsake banners may be purchased for an additional cost. Deadline to apply for the program is April 1.

The Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization Committee will also be accepting sponsorships from businesses wishing to help defray the cost of the banners for families and individuals on fixed income. Interested sponsors for banners can complete an application at https://downtownpi.square.site/bannersponsor.

Chairperson of the Downtown Revitalization Committee, Christy Daggett, mentioned the evolution and progress for this new project by stating, “For Veterans’ Day 2021, the Committee featured banners with Gold Star Veterans’ names on that memorial bridge. For 2022, we thought expanding the remembrance to include any veterans, whether to honor them or remember them, and feature their photos up and down our Main Street, would be a special way to mark Memorial Day and highlight the service of veterans in our community.”

Local resident John Herweh stated, “As a proud veteran of the United States Army, I am so pleased to see the City of Presque Isle undertake this wonderful program! A citizen’s selfless service to this wonderful country of ours is something that the veteran, their family, and their community should take great pride in. Honoring those that served and remembering those that made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may live free is an act of well-deserved gratitude. This banner program for vets is a fantastic way to show that gratitude!”

For more information about the program or to obtain an application, please contact Galen Weibley, director of Economic & Community Development, at 207-760-2727, by email at gweibley@presqueisleme.us, or go to https://downtownpi.square.site/.