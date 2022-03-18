Mauritania - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Mauritania completes national broadband backbone network

Although this has widened the availability of fixed-line connections, take-up remains stubbornly low. The incumbent telco Moov Mauritel reported a fall in the number of fixed-line connections in the year to September 2021, though there was a slight increase compared to the end of 2020.



The international infrastructure greatly improved following the completion of a cross-border fibre link to Algeria in 2019. The country is also connected to the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) cable, providing direct links to France, Portugal, and a number of countries on Africa’s western coast. In the same year, the government joined the consortium building the EllaLink system, which connects points in Brazil with Portugal and Spain. This system was ready for service in June 2021, and includes a branch line to Mauritania which significantly improved local broadband services through the addition of additional bandwidth.





Last section of Mauritania’s 4,000km fibre backbone network is completed;

Mauritania improves international bandwidth through connecting to the EllaLink submarine cable system;

Regulator awards LTE licenses to Moov Mauritel, Chinguitel, and Mattel;

MNOs again fined for poor QoS;

Mattel secures satellite backhaul connectivity for remote areas;

Report update includes ITU data for 2020, operator data for Q3 2021, updated telecom Maturity Index and charts, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



