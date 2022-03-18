Submit Release
News Search

There were 141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,121 in the last 365 days.

Tunisia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Tunisia planning nano-satellite launches to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Tunisia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Work on the 10,000km Africa-1 cable started in early 2021, and is expected to be lit in late 2023. This cable will connect several points in Africa (including Tunisia) with the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. A second stage will provide connectivity from Kenya to South Africa, via Tanzania and Mozambique.

Tunisia will also be connected to the 8,700km Medusa Submarine Cable System in the Mediterranean, which began to be deployed earlier in 2022. The several landing stations on the cable are expected to be ready by 2025.

There was a 22% increase in international internet bandwidth in 2021, year-on-year, and these new cables will go far to supporting the rapid growth in data traffic anticipated in coming years. Tunisia already has the third faster average mobile data rate on the continent, behind only Morocco and South Africa. This new infrastructure is crucial for the country to realise its ambitions for developing a strong digital economy.


Key developments:

  • Tunisia to be connected to the Medusa Submarine Cable System;
  • Tunisia benefitting from one of the fastest average mobile data rates on the continent;
  • TelNet launches the first of 30 nano-satellites;
  • Ooredoo Tunisia contracts Nokia and Huawei to develop 5G networks and systems;
  • Launch of commercial 5G services expected to be delayed to 2023;
  • Report updates include the regulator's market data to November 2021, telcos' financial and operating data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report:

Tunisie Telecom (Tunicell), Orange Tunisie, Ooredoo (Tunisiana, Orascom, Wataniya, Qatar Telecom/Qtel), Planet Tunisie, 3S GlobalNet, HexaByte, Tunet, Topnet, Divona Telecom, Thuraya, Nokia Networks, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson.


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Tunisia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

Primary Logo

You just read:

Tunisia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.