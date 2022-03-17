Practical guidelines on export restrictions to Russia and Belarus published

Russia | Brussels, 18 March 2022

Today, the Commission published a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on export-related restrictions concerning dual-use goods and advance technology items. This guidance supports exporters and national competent authorities in implementing the export restrictions put in place by the EU following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The FAQ are a living product. They will be updated to cover the additional trade-related content of subsequent sanction measures.

Background

The Sanctions Regulation adopted on 25 February further expanded the scope of export restrictions on dual use items to Russia to include items for civilian users and uses. In addition, the exports of advanced technology items in sectors such as electronics, computers, telecommunications and information security, sensors and lasers, and marine are also banned. The new provisions foresee very limited exemptions and derogations in certain defined situations further explained in this document.

Similarly, the Sanctions Regulation allows for some possibility of continuing exporting under pre-existing, or “grandfathered” contracts, subject to a case-by-case assessment. On 2 March, the Council adopted similar sanctions targeting Belarus. These include restrictions on exports of dual-use goods and technology, and certain advanced goods and technology which might contribute to Belarus’ military, technological, defence and security development, together with restrictions on the provision of related services, reflecting those imposed on Russia.

For more information Q&A Access2Markets EU Sanctions on Russia and Belarus