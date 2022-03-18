18th Annual Atlanta Black College Expo™ Returns with IN PERSON Event at the Cobb Galleria
Students gain access to college recruiters and millions of dollars in scholarships.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation producers of the 18th Annual Atlanta Black College Expo™ are once again back IN PERSON this year Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30339 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet with colleges and participate in workshops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an After Show from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Students can get accepted on the spot, get their college application fees waived, and receive millions in scholarships. This event helps high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to motivating and informative seminars and workshops which includes Boomin’ Careers, How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, and new this year HBCU Presidents Forum-"Meet the Presidents” and How to Survive in College. The Black College Expo™ is open to students, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds.
This year’s expo is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army, Nickelodeon, WarnerMedia, Honda, Toyota and Kappa League, powered by National College Resources Foundation, NCRF TV Network, and Foundation Clothing Co.
“We are so excited to return in person for students and families in Atlanta and surrounding areas. Due to COVID college students and grads are in need of resources so this year we added a Special College Grad and College Students Resource Center to help these students connect with jobs, internships and careers after college. We even have a seminar on Entrepreneurship,” says Dr. Price, Founder and CEO.
*COVID 19 protocol for the state of Georgia will be followed.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For more information, on sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@ncrfoundation.org.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
