Submit Release
News Search

There were 141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,125 in the last 365 days.

Head of Government Receives Filipino FM

Head of Government Receives Filipino FM

MOROCCO, March 18 - The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, received, Thursday, the Foreign Minister of the Philippines, Teodoro Locsin Jr., on a working visit to the Kingdom as part of the second session of political consultations between the two countries.

On this occasion, the two sides welcomed the momentum of Moroccan-Philippine relations, which was enshrined in the inauguration of the Philippine Embassy in Morocco, said the Department of the Head of Government in a statement.

Both sides also expressed the common will to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields and to capitalize on the opportunities of exchanges offered by the geographical situation of the two countries, according to the statement.

MAP 17 March 2022

You just read:

Head of Government Receives Filipino FM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.