Morocco, Mexico to Strengthen Cooperation in Fields of Health, Education

MOROCCO, March 18 - Prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and health were at the heart of talks held by the Moroccan Ambassador to Mexico, Abdelfattah Lebbar, with Mexican officials.

The two sides stressed the importance of giving a new impetus to cooperation in these two areas, especially in the context of post-pandemic recovery, said the Embassy of the Kingdom in Mexico in a statement.

On this occasion, the Director General of Educational Policies in the Mexican Ministry of Public Education, Armando Barriguete, and the Director General of Technical and Scientific Cooperation in the Department of Foreign Affairs, Javier Davilla, expressed the willingness of the Mexican authorities to consolidate cooperation with Morocco in these sectors, taking in consideration, in particular, the common challenges facing the two countries.

During this meeting, which was initiated by the Embassy of the Kingdom in Mexico and attended by several members of the Mexican Academy of Surgery and Medicine, the two sides agreed to exchange expertise and skills to strengthen academic cooperation, as essential levers of social development.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom and Mexican officials also discussed the experience of both countries in the development of information and prevention strategies in the fields of public health and improving the welfare of the population.

The meeting was also attended by the former Minister of Health, Jose Angel Cordova, and other Mexican officials in the fields of education and health.

MAP 17 March 2022