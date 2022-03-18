Submit Release
Government Council Takes Note of Economic, Trade Cooperation Agreement between Morocco, Israel

MOROCCO, March 18 - The Council of Government held Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, took note of an economic and trade cooperation agreement signed on February 21, 2022, between the governments of Morocco and Israel and a bill approving the said agreement.

During a press briefing after the government's council, the Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, said that the Executive has taken note of an economic and trade cooperation agreement between the governments of the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Israel, signed on February 21, 2022 in Rabat, and the bill 18. 22 approving the said agreement, presented by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

MAP 17 March 2022

