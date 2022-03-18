Sahara: Philippines Expresses Support for Morocco's Territorial Integrity

MOROCCO, March 18 - The Philippines expressed, on Thursday, their strong support for Morocco's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while deeming the autonomy plan as a "good basis" to settle the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

"On the issue of the Sahara, we are determined to defend the principle of sovereignty and equality of States enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations", said the Philippines Foreign Minister, Teodoro Locsin Jr., during a joint press briefing with the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita.

In this regard, he stressed that all States "enjoy the right to full and complete sovereignty over all their areas of competence", recalling that the UN Charter requires sovereign States to refrain from resorting to force against the political independence and territorial integrity of any Member State.

"We condemn the use of separatism (...) as a diplomatic weapon. The cruellest conflicts are those where neighbors turn against neighbors," insisted Mr. Locsin Jr., who co-chaired Thursday in Rabat with Mr. Bourita the 2nd session of the Morocco-Philippines Political Consultations.

Regarding the autonomy plan for the Sahara presented by Morocco, the Philippines top diplomat hailed a "good basis" for achieving a political solution to this artificial conflict.

MAP 17 March 2022