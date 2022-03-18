Rwanda - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Rwanda’s regulator secures m-money interoperability

The fund is derived from a 2% levy on revenues.



During fiscal 2020-21, the UAF contributions were RWF5.301 billion, while expenditure was RWF3.828 billion. About 91% of expenditure was assigned to building telecom towers to increase network coverage in underserved areas.



Some 68 mobile sites were built in the year under the UAF, which contributed RWF2.698 billion to the initiative.



In addition, the UAF subsidised the cost of broadband services at 193 sites (including public and private institutions). The UAF gives about RWF100 million annually to the Broadband Systems Corporation (BSC), which provides broadband services in subsidised areas.

