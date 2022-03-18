Guinea - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Guinea sees sharp rise in mobile broadband traffic

Global Voice Group (GVG) was contracted to develop a platform as well as the tools required. The company will manage the monitoring aspects for five years, after which the regulator will take over responsibility.



The regulator has also imposed a ruling which enforced SIM card registration. In common with other countries in the region, it was claimed to be directed against potential fraud, crime, and terrorism. The ruling effectively implemented a provision of the 2015 Telecommunications Law concerned with subscriber identification, and which had not yet taken effect. Operators face a fine of up to GNF10 million if they provide mobile voice or data services to SIM cards activated without the registered subscribers being properly identified.



The number of mobile subscribers increased 11.6% in 2020, and by 8.7% in the year to September 2021, reaching 15.136 million. This strong growth has been stimulated by the various demands made on subscriber usage during the pandemic. It has also been encouraged by the renewed licenses secured by the two MNOs. Orange Guinea was awarded a ten-year licence to provide LTE services in March 2019. Under the terms of its licence, the operator was obliged to provide GSM and 3G coverage to all districts, roads, and railways across the country, and also to provide LTE to all cities and all capital towns of the prefectures and sub-prefectures. MTN Guinea was awarded an LTE licence in February 2022, and at the same time it renewed its GSM and 3G licences for ten years, under the same coverage obligations as its competitor.





Key developments:





Mobile broadband traffic increased 18.2% in the third quarter of 2021, quarter-on-quarter;

Regulator imposes SIM card registration rules, contracts GVG to develop a platform to monitor mobile and digital platforms in the county;

MTN Guinea pays $55 million to renew its mobile licences for ten years, effective from February 2022;

Guinea joins the free roaming initiative within ECOWAS countries;

National fibre backbone is completed;

M-money services gain strong customer take-up;

MTN signs management services contract with Huawei;

Report update includes the regulator's annual report for 2020, market data to September 2021, operator data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Société des Télécommunications de Guinée (Sotelgui), MTN (Areeba, Investcom), Orange (Spacetel), Intercel (Télécel Guinea), Cellcom Guinee, MiriNet (Afribone), ETI, Universal Communication (DiscoveryTel), Ristel, Afripa Telecom, Alternet Systems, Broad Telecom, Soguicis, Thucatel, Telekom Malaysia







