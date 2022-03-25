WWDVC Logo Attendees at a Session Stoweflake Resort and Spa

infoVia to showcase revolutionary infoSecur data solution at World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2022

infoSecur is the best and simplest data security framework I have seen” — Kent Graziano, former Chief Technical Evangelist with Snowflake

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- infoVia is excited to be participating as a Platinum sponsor at this year's World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC). As a global company, infoVia understands the importance of being part of such a unique event that brings together some of the greatest minds in data.

This year, infoVia will be highlighting their infoSecur data sharing technology, which allows companies to seamlessly manage and share data in an efficient and secure way.

As the importance of secure data sharing grows around the world, infoVia is confident that infoSecur is the solution that will bring companies peace of mind that the data they need to share and store will be safe in the hands of only those who should have it. When companies work with infoVia, they receive first class consulting to help build data warehouses, while also being able to simplify what is most important, keeping their data safe with infoSecur.

At this year's WWDVC, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from infoVia's principal architect, Mike Magalsky, as he discusses secure data storing with infoSecur. In addition, there will be opportunities to sign up for a live demo of the infoSecur data solution. In real time, learn how this technology can protect your data while also offering you an easy, accessible, scalable, future proof solution to your data dilemmas.

infoVia is a group of agile-minded consultants with the know-how and sense of urgency to help your organization produce a real, live solution to your data and analytic challenges. Their mission is to bring peace of mind to growing organizations through simplified and secure data management.

This year’s WWDVC Conference runs from May 22-27 at the Stoweflake Resort in Stowe, Vermont, USA, a full service resort with plenty of amenities and easy access to sightseeing in the beautiful Green Mountain State. The conference in its entirety is available both virtually and in-person. When you purchase an in-person ticket, the virtual sessions are automatically made available to you, should your plans change for any reason. To learn more and to register, visit the conference website.