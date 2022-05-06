WWDVC Become a Data Rebel! Attendees at a Session Stoweflake Resort and Spa

DataRebels invites you to meet with subject matter experts at the 8th Annual World-Wide Data Vault Consortium

You can expect hands-on workshops from our vendor sponsors, brainstorming sessions, and trending topics in the industry like Data Mesh and Data Fabric.” — Cindi Meyersohn, Founder, DataRebels

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a spokesperson, “After a hiatus due to Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020 and a year of virtual sessions in 2021, DVA is thrilled to bring back the World Wide Data Vault Conference to beautiful Stowe, VT, USA for a time to learn and discuss all things Data Vault. You can expect hands-on workshops from our vendor sponsors, brainstorming sessions, and trending topics in the industry like Data Mesh and Data Fabric.”

President of DataRebels and COO of Data Vault Alliance Cynthia Meyersohn will be at the conference as a Platinum Sponsor and as the host of the ever-popular Data Vault Games, which makes its return for the 2022 event.

One of the themes of this year’s conference is Future Architecture – building sustainable, resilient architectures that can stand the test of time and trends. In this vein, Dan Linstedt, the inventor of Data Vault and the DV 2.0 system of business intelligence, will be speaking on a new topic – the Advanced Virtual Data Vault (AVDV) extension.

"Details about the Advanced Virtual Data Vault extension will be revealed exclusively to conference goers at this session before the public has access to it, something that Data Vault practitioners will not want to miss out on." the spokesperson hinted.

The WWDVC Conference prides itself on its ideal schedule. Whether you choose to attend virtually or in-person, all sessions are offered without overlap, on one single track, which enables effective collaboration and networking for attendees. Networking sessions and sponsored meals are also built into the schedule to facilitate these opportunities without missing speakers or brainstorming sessions.

The event’s website notes that the WWDVC 2022 Conference will be “the conference for Business Intelligence and Analytics professionals to learn about Data Vault, increase your skills, network with others, share stories, solve problems, see emerging trends, and get hands-on with vendors.”

The WWDVC Conference runs from May 22-27 at the Stoweflake Resort in Stowe, VT, USA, a full-service resort with amenities and access to sightseeing in the Green Mountain State. When you purchase an in-person ticket, you will be given access to the whole conference virtually as well, should your plans need to change for any reason.

As DataRebels is a Platinum Sponsor of this event, current and previous students of a DataRebels certification course are eligible for a discounted ticket to the conference using coupon code: DATAREBELS22. You are encouraged to attend for continuing education, workshops, networking, and fun! Both in-person and virtual tickets are available, however should you purchase an in-person ticket and have your plans change for any reason, the conference in its entirety will be available to you virtually. To register and learn more, visit the WWDVC 2022 Conference website.