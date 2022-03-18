Mark McFarland of Discovery Engineering to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need for forensic engineers has never been greater than it is today. Civil and criminal litigation often rely on forensic engineers and their expert testimony to help resolve cases in the courts.

Forensic engineers apply engineering and scientific principles in legal proceedings to determine why and how something happened. They investigate and analyze complex evidence to help lawyers, judges, and juries understand how technical evidence relates to a case. Forensic engineers also serve as expert witnesses when they provide expert testimony at depositions and trials.

"As a forensic electrical and telecommunications engineer, I consult on civil and criminal cases nationwide," says Mark. "I provide unbiased, clear, and meaningful explanations. My goal is to inform lawyers, judges, and juries so they have the best information available to make their important decisions."

Mark has contributed to a broad range of cases. Many of the civil cases involve personal injury and product liability arising from problems such as electrocution, faulty electronics, and malfunctioning communication systems. Other types of civil cases Mark has investigated include insurance claims, and license and contract disputes.

Mark has investigated criminal cases involving murder appeal, securities fraud, home invasion, and even sex trafficking. Many of these cases involve cellular and GPS evidence.

"In our connected world, most everything we do leaves some type of digital footprint. With my background in electrical, cellular, and telecom engineering, I'm able to help plaintiff and defense attorneys make sense of these footprints- the electronic, cellular, and digital evidence."

"When something happens---someone gets seriously hurt or someone is accused of a crime---non-technical people need to understand the technical evidence," Mark says. "That's where I come in. I present an unbiased explanation of the technical evidence and how it relates to the case. I'm a teacher." Expert witness reports and testimony can have a win-or-lose impact on a case.

Among his many other accomplishments, Mark's research has been published in national and international peer reviewed journals. He is also a sought-after speaker at national and international conferences. Mark also consults with cities and municipalities on engineering related issues.

Mark aspires to continue to grow his practice, and he is deeply passionate about his work.

"I've been really blessed with some great work experience---industry, government, research, and forensics---and a lot of education. I love to investigate and dig down and explain things. And I like to explain things to people. This is definitely my sweet spot!"

Close Up Radio will feature Mark McFarland in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on March 22nd at 2pm Eastern

