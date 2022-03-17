Step 2 of Moving On plan begins today

CANADA, March 17 - Step 2 of Prince Edward Island’s Moving On Plan, a guide to help the province transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic, begins today, Thursday, March 17.

“Although step 2 of the Moving On Plan means some public health restrictions are now lessened, it does not mean the pandemic is over, it means we are adjusting to living with the virus. Everyone should continue to assess their own level of risk before deciding to attend events and stay home if we are not feeling well. Measures such as masking, isolation of positive cases, long term care restrictions, still remain in place. We are still seeing rising cases across the province, especially in the younger population, as well as more hospitalizations, and we continue to closely monitor how the virus is affecting Island residents and visitors.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

The following changes to public health measures are now in effect:

Personal gatherings of 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoors;

Organized gatherings of up to 75% capacity, with space being maximized to allow for as much physical distancing as possible;

Fitness facilities, retail, museums, casinos and libraries up to 75% capacity;

Wedding receptions, funeral receptions and stand up receptions of up to 100 people;

Dance floors allowed;

Organized sport and recreation activities with a maximum of 100 participants interacting over the course of a day; and

Screening at the points of entry will continue and we will transition to random testing of people entering PEI.

As of Sunday, March 13, 97.3 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 94.2 per cent were fully vaccinated. 69.6 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose of vaccine and 47.6 per cent have two doses.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get their COVID-19 vaccination – first and second dose – at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those 18 years of age and older who received their second dose five and a half months earlier. Island children 5 to 11 years of age can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available. Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

