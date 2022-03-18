03/17/22-NORTH KAWAIHAE SBH INFRASTRUCTURE ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS BEGIN TUESDAY

For Immediate News Release: March 17, 2022

NORTH KAWAIHAE SBH INFRASTRUCTURE ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS BEGIN TUESDAY

(Kawaihae) – Additional renovations at the North Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor (SBH) will begin on March 22nd.

During this phase (which includes demolition, grading and paving for the boat ramp and parking lot) of the project, both the boat ramp and parking lot will be closed for approximately 60 days.

The boat ramp will remain open only for non-trailered vessels such as canoes and kayaks that can be walked to the boat ramp, but it will be closed for trailered vessels.

During the boat ramp and parking lot closure, users of North Kawaihae SBH may use the South Kawaihae SBH or Puako boat launch ramps and parking lots.

# # #

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)