Is 3D MetaRock Group The Mad Apes The Next Gorillaz

First-of-its-kind “Metarock” band, The Map Apes, set to shape the future of music amidst plans to launch an NFT collection

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, United States of America, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Mad Apes are undoubtedly charting a new course in the music scene as the world’s first Metarock band with plans to launch an Exclusive NFT collection in June 2022. The move is in line with the goal of bridging the gap between music and the metaverse through the power of Rock n’ Roll. The Mad Apes looks set to take the feeling to a whole new level by bringing music into the virtual space and giving fans a unique investment experience through Non-Fungible Tokens.

“My goal with this project is to help shape the future of music by allowing fans to invest in their favorite artist through NFTs. Musicians have been cheated by Record Labels Worldwide for decades. I’ve experienced it myself. This is a ﬁrst of its kind, but also sets the standard of new opportunities for musicians worldwide. Virtual Artists and Performances will soon become more common as we move forward to a virtual world.” - Arturo Knight, Creator of The Mad Apes.

The movement championed by the metarock band is particularly unique and laudable, with The Mad Apes aiming to provide an “innovative, premium, and collectable NFT experience while also focusing on driving short, medium and long-term value for its investors and fans worldwide.”

Described by many fans as the “New Gorillaz” the project will officially commence in June 2022, with 7,000 unique NFTs, allowing anyone and everyone to be a part of Rock N’ Roll History. The project will include 3D Next-Gen Art and Animation, Royalties to Holders, Virtual Reality, Metaverse Tours, Strategic Partnerships, Community, Groundbreaking Live Experiences, and a host of others.

Holders of the MAD APE NFTs will enjoy a plethora of benefits, including Exclusive Backstage Access to Metaverse Events, Meet & Greets, Pre-Released Music, Behind The Scenes Footage, Discounted Merch, NFT Presales, and Concert Collectibles, amongst others. There is also the VIP ACCESS PASS NFT that enables holders to earn up to 20% in streaming royalties and merchandise sales, as well as gain exclusive voting rights and access to private events.

The Mad Apes will change the history of Rock N’ Roll and probably the face of music forever and the NFT launch is an opportunity to be a part of the movement. The band has also just released its first debut single, Overture, available Worldwide on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and more.

For further information about The Mad Apes and how to be a part of the revolutionary metaverse, visit - http://themadapes.com/. The Map Apes also has a growing online community across social media, including Discord , Twitter and Instagram .

Website: http://themadapes.com/

Name: Arturo Knight Organization: The Mad Apes Phone: 800-379-7111