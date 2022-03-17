Submit Release
Reassignments, Revocations and Appointments

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 17 - Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley, has advised Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 3(9), 40(2)(a), 76(3) and 79(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, make the following changes with effect from today (Wednesday 16 March, 2022):

SENATE

A. Revoke the appointments of

a) Clarence Rambharat (Resigned)

b) Yokymma Bethelmy

B. Appoint 

a) Reginald Armour

b) Laurence Hislop

C. CABINET

Revoke the appointment of

a) Faris Al Rawi as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs

b) Clarence Rambharat as Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries

c) Pennelope Beckles as Minister of Housing and Urban Development

d) Camille Robinson-Regis as Minister of Planning and Development

e) Kazim Hosein as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

D. APPOINT

a) Reginald Armour as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs

b) Faris Al-Rawi as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

c) Camille Robinson-Regis as Minister of Housing and Urban Development

d) Pennelope Beckles as Minister of Planning and Development

e) Kazim Hosein as Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries

E. Other

a) Appoint Nigel de Freitas as Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries with responsibility for Lands.

Please note the following changes will be made in the Senate:

Senator Nigel de Freitas has resigned as Vice President of the Senate.

Senator Dr Muhammad Ibrahim will be appointed as Vice President of the Senate.

 

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

