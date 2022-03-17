AB1192 in Asm: Representative Snodgrass added as a coauthor - 2022-03-17

WISCONSIN, March 17 - An Act to amend 66.0125 (3) (a), 66.0125 (3) (c) 1. b., 66.1011 (1), 66.1201 (2m), 66.1213 (3), 66.1301 (2m), 66.1331 (2m), 66.1333 (3) (e) 2., 106.50 (1), 106.50 (1m) (h), 106.50 (1m) (nm), 106.50 (5m) (f) 1., 224.77 (1) (o), 234.29 and 452.14 (3) (n) of the statutes; Relating to: discrimination based on citizenship or immigration status under the open housing law.