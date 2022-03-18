Adelitas Way, New Medicine Release “UP” Via The Fuel Music

Adelitas Way, New Medicine "UP" single Adelitas Way New Medicine (photo credit: Aaron Gatewood)

Energetic Hybrid Hits Alternative, Rock Radio Internationally As Performance Video Premieres; Adelitas Way “Rivals” Headline Tour Continues Through March 25

UP is a positive song when so many things seem down; it’s about things looking up and getting better.” — Rick DeJesus, Adelitas Way

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas-based alternative rock band Adelitas Way fuses with Minneapolis-bred modern hard rockers New Medicine for the energetic hybrid “UP” releasing today (March 18) to Rock and Alternative radio internationally along with digital and streaming outlets worldwide via Vegas Syn / The Fuel Music. The song finds the bands reveling in the rewards and sense of accomplishment that follows the blood, sweat and tears of hard-won victories.An anthemic rager for today’s laborers, adventurers, creatives and all those fighting for and achieving a better future, “UP” was written by the lead vocalists for Adelitas Way, Rick DeJesus, and New Medicine, Jake Scherer (aka Jake Rose). Scherer also produced the single that was mixed by GRAMMY Award-winning Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Sara Bareilles, Fall Out Boy).“‘UP’ is a positive song when so many things seem down; it’s about things looking up and getting better. Put your time, energy and effort into your passions and things you love,” suggests DeJesus, whose own work ethic has seen his band rack up over 350 million streams to become one of the most streamed independent artists in the world.“All the great things we aspire for in life take hard work,” continues DeJesus. “‘UP’ is about all that hard work paying off if you just stay resilient, fight hard, battle through.”“I haven’t been this excited about a song in a long time,” adds Scherer, whose own band has garnered over 140 million streams. “I knew when Rick and I wrote ‘UP’ we had something special. We like to see the positives in life and look on the bright side. Coming out of a pandemic, both of us felt like we all had so much to look forward to and we wanted to write a song that felt like that. We’ve also both been through lot in our careers, and now we are two independent bands finding success on our own. Things are definitely looking up.”Adelitas Way and New Medicine also join forces for a live studio performance video of “UP” presented by Blvckbox Studios and directed by Mason Wright and DC24 Frames.Taking the new single and its bevy of hits on the road, Adelitas Way recently wrapped a 45-show run with Skillet and is currently headlining its 19-city “Rivals” tour featuring special guest Gemini Syndrome. The “Rivals” tour began last month and leads up to an Adelitas Way hometown finale at Hard Rock Live Las Vegas March 25.“Our ‘Rivals’ headline tour has been so much fun so far!” exclaims DeJesus. “So many exciting shows to come…thank you to our amazing fans for the love and support!”The remaining “Rivals” tour dates follow:Mar 18 Angola, IN The Eclectic RoomMar 19 Joliet, IL The ForgeMar 20 Belvidere, IL Apollo A.C.Mar 22 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond BallroomMar 25 Las Vegas, NV Hard Rock Live Las VegasJun 10 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal AuditoriumAbout Adelitas Way:Formed by lead vocalist and songwriter Rick DeJesus, and featuring drummer Trevor Stafford and bassist Andrew Cushing, Adelitas Way released its self-titled debut on Virgin Records in 2009. The band has since gathered over 350 million streams while releasing six full-length albums that sparked two No. 1 Rock radio hits (“Sick,” “Criticize”), numerous Top 5 singles, including “Invincible,” “Collapse,” “Alive” and “Dog on a Leash,” and fan favorites like “Bad Reputation,” "Ready for War" (Pray for peace),” “Notorious” and many more. With major song placements on CSI Miami, ESPN Monday Night Football, Fox Sports Network, WWE Superstars, Fox MLB and the “Raw vs Smackdown” THQ video game, the band has also performed on ABC’s The Bachelor Pad.Along with its own headline tours and mainstage appearances at the biggest Rock festivals in the US, including Rock on the Range, Carolina Rebellion, Louder than Life, RockFest KC and Rockville, the band has also toured with Guns N Roses, Shinedown, Creed, Skillet, Three Days Grace, Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Alter Bridge, 10 years, Buckcherry, Hinder, Flyleaf, The Pretty Reckless and more.Adelitas Way’s current Rivals EP (Dec. 2021) has already been streamed over five million times, while the new single, “UP,” pays tribute to the band’s cumulative successes. For all the latest Adelitas Way news, including tour dates, music, videos and more, go to https://adelitaswaymusic.com/ About New Medicine:Formed in 2009, New Medicine delivers modern hard rock that blends the drive of rock with the emotion of post-grunge with a hip hop flair, giving them a rowdy, slick sound that mixes equal parts swagger and sulkiness. New Medicine made their debut in 2011 with Race You to the Bottom (Photo Finish/Atlantic Records) which earned them a top spot on the Billboard 200. Their sophomore album Breaking The Model (Imagen Records) released in 2014 and found a massive audience, garnering more than 65 million streams on Spotify alone. New Medicine has extensively toured the U.S. with bands like Avenged Sevenfold, Halestorm, Disturbed, Hollywood Undead, Papa Roach and many more. The band took a hiatus in 2015 but released a new single, “Die Trying,” in 2020 and have since released three more hits, including “Own It,” a collaboration with former tour mates Adelitas Way. New Medicine is back making music in the studio and plans on a new EP to be released in 2022, along with some select reunion tour dates.For all the latest New Medicine news, including tour dates, music, videos and more, go to www.newmedicinerocks.com About The Fuel Music:Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings well over 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-Platinum artists. 