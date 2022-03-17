Karen Corcoran Scholarship for Aspiring Therapists Still Accepting Applications
Therapist Karen Corcoran Walsh Gives Back With a Scholarship For Our Future Mental Health ProfessionalsBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people aspire to become a therapist like Karen Corcoran Walsh. Becoming a therapist allows you the opportunity to help other people fix their problems and guide them on the right way to deal with their issues. However, not everyone who has the ambition to become a therapist can see that ambition fulfilled. One of the most common reasons why students opt not to attend university is the financial hurdle it imposes since not all families have a stable income. Life without a stable income can be hard enough that it can take a great toll on every family member’s mental health. This combination of scenarios and the rising costs of education serving as a big wall to an aspiring therapist is what drives the previously mentioned Karen Corcoran Walsh to give her hand into fixing the problem with her scholarship fund, the Karen Corcoran Walsh Scholarship for Mental Health Awareness.
Life is a long journey filled with many things that go in various directions. A calm and soothing path can drastically change to a journey filled with a multitude of challenges and difficulties. Prioritizing one’s health and safety is the number one thing we should keep in mind in this journey called life. However, there might be times that you can feel extremely overwhelmed with things despite being physically good and healthy. Many people who feel this way usually shake it off as something they can quickly get over with however, this is a clear sign of having poor mental health.
Poor mental health has a big stigma that revolves around it. Although this stigma isn’t as bad as before, it is still very much present in modern times that it still affects many of the youths and adults of today. Many infrastructures such as schools and offices have taken several measures to assure that everyone involved will be kept topped off with good mental health. The rising need to have good mental health has increased the demand for professionals in the field such as therapists.
Karen is a registered marriage and family therapist who had the opportunity to work with children of all ages for 20 years. She serves as the owner and co-founder for Inspirations for Youth and Families and Cover Center for Recovery. Karen understands the struggles students studying to become therapists face and wants to help them through her scholarship program. Her scholarship program is primarily geared towards students studying to become therapists planning to help those with mental issues. She also hopes that her scholarship will help promote mental awareness and contribute to the eradication of the stigma revolving around it.
To find out all the details about the scholarship and information on how to apply, visit the official Karen Corcoran Walsh Scholarship website. There you will find out how to enter the essay contest for the scholarship award.
