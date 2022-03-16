Vietnamese, Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks on Ukraine situation

VIETNAM, March 16 -

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov had a phone conversation late Tuesday. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the conflict in Ukraine in a candid and constructive manner during a phone conversation late Tuesday in an atmosphere of “trust and friendship.”

Foreign minister Sơn affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent stance that international disputes and disagreements should be resolved by peaceful means in compliance with basic principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly the principle of respecting countries’ independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He urged the parties involved to exercise restraint, reduce tensions, and continue to make efforts for dialogue to find a long-term solution that is in line with international law and takes into account the sides’ legitimate interests.

Việt Nam is willing to join the international community in contributing to this process, the official stressed.

Sơn suggested that the Russian side continue to organise humanitarian corridors and take measures to ensure the safety of civilians, including Vietnamese in Ukraine, in their evacuation from war zones.

For his part, Lavrov lauded Việt Nam’s role and contribution to peace, stability, and cooperation for development in the region and in the world.

Regarding recent developments in Ukraine, he pledged to do his best in supporting the safe evacuation of Vietnamese citizens.

The two ministers also discussed the Việt Nam-Russia ties, with Sơn suggesting that Russia continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Russia to stabilise their lives, production, and business. — VNS