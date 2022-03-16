Sierra Leone values friendship, cooperation with Việt Nam: President

VIETNAM, March 16 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh (R) and Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Sierra Leone attaches importance to the development of its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, affirmed President Julius Maada Bio at his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Hà Nội on March 15.

Praising Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic progresses, the Sierra Leonean leader expressed his hope for stronger bilateral collaboration in trade, investment, telecommunications, education and training.

He added that Sierra Leone admires Việt Nam's great achievements in agriculture and looks for Việt Nam’s support and experience sharing in the field.

In response, Chính congratulated Sierra Leone for its national construction in the past time and affirmed Việt Nam always treasures its amity and cooperation with African nations, including Sierra Leone.

He stressed that the countries have tremendous potential to expand their cooperation, particularly in the sectors of trade, investment, agriculture, technology, education-training, security, defence, and people-to-people exchange.

The PM requested Vietnamese and Sierra Leonean ministries, sectors and businesses closely work together to effectively implement their cooperation agreements. It is also necessary for ministry leaders of the nations to meet up and discuss specific measures to boost their partnerships, while State agencies and enterprises of both sides should step up exchanges and search for business and investment cooperation opportunities.

Chinh said that Việt Nam is willing to work with Sierra Leone to find suitable models to promote collaboration in the agricultural sector, particularly in rice cultivation and processing.

Both leaders shared the belief that the Việt Nam-Siera Leone friendship and cooperation will grow continuously for the sake of their people and for peace and development in the region and in the world. VNS