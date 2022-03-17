Elevate Healthcare Now Offers Virtual Mental Healthcare Services Statewide in Texas

To help reach more people and address the growing mental health crisis, Elevate Healthcare now offers extensive virtual mental health support services

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate Healthcare – the Texas-based mental health services provider on a mission to provide accessible and affordable behavioral health group therapy, early intervention, prevention, and resources – is honored to announce that it now offers extensive virtual mental health support services statewide in Texas, bridging the gap of mental health access.

Recent studies show that the United States is facing down an unprecedented mental health crisis among people of all ages. In his recent State of the Union address, President Biden spoke directly to this, noting how two out of five adults now report experiencing symptoms of depression, with African American and Hispanic communities disproportionately impacted. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey even noted that these statistics are even higher in Texas, making the crisis even more personal for Texans.

“We’ve been a leading mental health services provider in Texas for many years now, so we know firsthand the impact the mental health crisis is having on too many in our communities,” Margie Barilla, the Founder of Elevate Healthcare. “The grief, trauma, and physical isolation all of us have experienced over the past two years has driven a lot of Texans to their breaking points.”

She added, “To help address this, Elevate Healthcare is now offering a wide array of virtual mental health support services, from free mental health screenings to detect early onset symptoms, chemical dependency, or substance use. Emergency rooms and psychiatric hospitals at times could utilize Elevate Healthcare for lower levels of care, from individual therapy to family therapy to group therapy. With these programs, we hope to help our communities become stronger and more resilient.”

