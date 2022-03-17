Visitor arrivals for February 2022

MACAU, March 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 655,505 in February 2022, up by 53.5% year-on-year but down by 5.6% month-on-month. Same-day visitors (376,033) and overnight visitors (279,472) increased by 106.8% and 13.9% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.4 day year-on-year to 1.5 days, on account of an uplift in the proportion of same-day visitors; the duration for same-day visitors stayed at 0.1 day while that for overnight visitors went up by 0.1 day to 3.3 days.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China expanded by 60.1% year-on-year to 609,249, with 196,523 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 384,303, of whom 59.1% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 41,409 visitors from Hong Kong and 4,742 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land rose by 49.5% year-on-year to 588,373 in February; among them, 79.5% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (467,688) and 14.2% came via the Hengqin port (83,589). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by air and by sea totalled 50,607 and 16,525 respectively.

In the first two months of 2022, number of visitor arrivals grew by 37.2% year-on-year to 1,349,935. Same-day visitors (826,461) and overnight visitors (523,474) increased by 76.0% and 1.8% year-on-year respectively. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.3 day year-on-year to 1.4 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.3 days) rising by 0.2 day.