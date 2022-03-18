CAFÉ GRUMPY IS HOSTING A LATTE ART THROWDOWN EVENT AT THE MARKET LINE
Hosted by Woman-owned New York City local coffee shop, Cafe Grumpy, Baristas will compete to win prizes with their latte art skills put to the testBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Café Grumpy is set to host a Latte Art Throwdown event at The Market Line located at 115 Delancey Street Lower Level on Thursday, March 24th. Baristas will take part in a latte art competition and have the chance to take home prizes. Sign-up starts at 6pm, with first pour at 7pm. $5 buy-in and the winner takes all; with prizes also for 2nd and 3rd places.
Café Grumpy invites baristas and coffee enthusiasts alike to come together in person during their competition to participate or watch and support. Café Grumpy currently has locations throughout New York City, including in the Financial District, Lower East Side, Park Slope, Greenpoint, Fashion District, Grand Central Terminal, Manhattan West, Rockefeller Center and The Market Line.
More about Café Grumpy
Café Grumpy was founded with the dream of serving great tasting specialty coffee to everyone in a welcoming environment. Since opening their first cafe location in Brooklyn in 2005, Café Grumpy has grown to eleven retail locations, an in-house coffee roastery, wholesale program and beverage line. They continue to look for ways to improve their business and grow with a focus on community, sustainability and social responsibility. Café Grumpy is a Certified Woman-owned Business Enterprise.
More about The Market Line
Located in the Lower East Side, The Market Line runs three city blocks alongside Broome Street, and features more than 100 locally-sourced vendors serving up food, culture and curiosities. Open seven days a week, with a constantly rotating roster of classes, performances and events, Café Grumpy is here to fill your belly and ignite your inspiration.
To learn more, visit https://cafegrumpy.com/ and follow them on Instagram @cafegrumpy.
