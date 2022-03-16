New Brunswick pledges support to Ukraine

CANADA, March 16 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – New Brunswick has donated $100,000 to the National Bank of Ukraine to support the people of that country.

“More than 3,500 New Brunswick residents are of Ukrainian descent, including some who were born in Ukraine,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “I cannot imagine how hard it is to watch what is happening, worrying about your family and friends who live there. Know that New Brunswickers, as well as all Canadians, stand with you and the people of Ukraine.”

The donation will help Ukraine defend against the invasion by Russian armed forces.

“I want to condemn the violent actions that Russia has taken against Ukraine,” said Higgs. “We support the federal government and all sanctions it is taking against Russia in response to this.”

New Brunswickers who also wish to donate to the aid effort in Ukraine can do so through the National Bank of Ukraine website.

Alternatively, donations may be made through the Canadian Red Cross website or by calling, toll-free, 1-800-418-1111.

16-03-22