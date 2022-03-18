Anthropologist and Visual Artist Susan Ossman’s Solo Exhibition “In the Wash” Fuses Painting With Ethnography

Winter Wash, Oil on Canvas, 4 panels, 96” x 72" Christo’s Laundry, Oil on Canvas, 3 panels, 108” x 60”

Ossman’s training in both fields enables her to create work that merges disciplines, giving us an insightful and astute perspective of work, time and value.

I am an anthropologist, an artist, a serial migrant: I create spaces for research across sites, media, and scholarly and artistic worlds.” — Susan Ossman