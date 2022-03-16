Senator Carper’s Statement on the Passing of Former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland

DELAWARE, March 16 - WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) gave the following statement on the passing of former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland this afternoon:

“Martha and I are saddened to learn about the passing of one of Delaware’s great leaders, and a good friend, former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland. I had the honor of reappointing him to his second term on the Delaware Supreme Court when I was Governor, and by his retirement in 2017, he made history as the longest serving justice in Delaware’s history, serving 30 years. His longevity on the bench is a result of his broad knowledge of the law and of our State, and the respect and professionalism he upheld on and off the bench.

“Justice Holland was more than a Supreme Court Justice, he was also a world-renowned historian and author, and wrote a number of books on the Delaware judiciary. Delaware has one of the most highly regarded judiciaries as any state in America and Justice Holland was able to capture that in his written work. Our hearts go out to his wife, Ilona, and their entire family. Delaware – and its judicial system - is a better place because of his service on the bench.”

###