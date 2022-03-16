Submit Release
News Search

There were 161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,143 in the last 365 days.

Senator Carper’s Statement on the Passing of Former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland

DELAWARE, March 16 - WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) gave the following statement on the passing of former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland this afternoon:

“Martha and I are saddened to learn about the passing of one of Delaware’s great leaders, and a good friend, former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland. I had the honor of reappointing him to his second term on the Delaware Supreme Court when I was Governor, and by his retirement in 2017, he made history as the longest serving justice in Delaware’s history, serving 30 years. His longevity on the bench is a result of his broad knowledge of the law and of our State, and the respect and professionalism he upheld on and off the bench.

“Justice Holland was more than a Supreme Court Justice, he was also a world-renowned historian and author, and wrote a number of books on the Delaware judiciary. Delaware has one of the most highly regarded judiciaries as any state in America and Justice Holland was able to capture that in his written work. Our hearts go out to his wife, Ilona, and their entire family. Delaware – and its judicial system - is a better place because of his service on the bench.” 

###

You just read:

Senator Carper’s Statement on the Passing of Former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.