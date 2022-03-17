Saltwater State Park is now open for water recreation, King County

On 3/16/2022, Seattle & King County Public Health reopened Saltwater State Park to the public for water recreation. Sampling has revealed that bacteria levels are now safe for water contact.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our email notification list.

Local Health Departments issue water contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program communicates the risk to the public.

For more information

Holly Young, our BEACH program manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or holly.young@ecy.wa.gov for questions or contact the local health department. For media inquiries contact Mugdha Flores in communications at 360-280-6417.