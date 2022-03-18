Paul Silverberg of Fort Lauderdale, Florida is growing the Bacon Bitch brand through his work with Silver Lining X, LLC

Since 2017, Bacon Bitch has been offering a fresh new take on the traditions of breakfast and brunch.

A great deal of being productive as an entrepreneur revolves around responsibility – through teaching it, setting milestones and delegating it.” — Paul Silverberg

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Lining X, LLC, backed by investors, is initiating a strategic acquisition and growth plan under the guidance of Paul Silverberg of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that will increase the number of Bacon Bitch brand restaurants with a goal of ten locations with projected gross sales to exceed $40 million. Bacon Bitch currently has three locations in Florida: Miami Beach, Bayside Marketplace (Miami), and St. Petersburg.

Since 2017, Bacon Bitch has been offering a fresh new take on the traditions of breakfast and brunch. Inspired by a love of bacon, the culinary team created an innovative menu to go with the restaurant’s one of a kind dining experience. Bacon Bitch offers great food and a unique environment where the service team makes every individual feel like part of a family. Bacon Bitch uses 100% gluten-free, MSG-free, nitrite-free bacon, made using old world charcuterie techniques by Niman Ranch’s independent family farmers, who raise livestock humanely and sustainably. Bacon Bitch always sources locally where possible and partners with growers who have a reputation for responsible farming.

Silver Lining X, LLC is a strategic consulting service focused on Strategies – Compliance – Solutions and operated by serial entrepreneur Paul Silverberg, formerly of Weston, Florida and New Jersey. Among its areas of SCS are: Food and Beverage, Finance, Human Resources, Business Development, Investor Relations, Strategic Growth, Compliance and Business Exit (mergers and acquisitions).

Regarding the prospects for expansion and growth of the Bacon Bitch brand, Paul Silverberg commented: “The purchase of the Bacon Bitch brand is a golden opportunity to leverage material market growth in hospitality with a missing segment of brunch focused restaurants.”

About Paul Silverberg

Paul Silverberg is coming off his latest project with the opening of Sexy Fish in Miami. Sexy Fish originated in prestigious Mayfair, London as an opulent dining experience, and now is the hottest restaurant in Miami.

Paul Silverberg has a track record of guiding and leading businesses through all stages of development. He has over a decade of experience working with foreign companies to help them form strategic relationships with US companies and gain access to the US market. He has worked with companies from many different industries, including hospitality, medical, technology, aerospace, and finance. Paul recognizes that his success and effective counsel are based not only on his previous accomplishments but also on aiding others through unforeseen issues.

Drawing on his vast experience and wide-ranging education (economics, law, and finance degrees), Paul Silverberg has served in many capacities for organizations ranging from small business to publicly traded corporations. At various times, he has held the role of corporate officer (Vice President), adviser, attorney, consultant, and Director. Paul was an early staff executive (4th employee) who was in charge of the company's expansion and development, which resulted in the hiring of over 80 people, strategic partnerships with nationally recognized organizations, and a $52 million capital raise. Paul has developed strategies for a number of foreign-based companies seeking entry into the US market, including one that culminated in a $180 million product sales deal and a celebration in Seoul with special recognition from South Korea's President.

Silverberg owns and is in charge of strategic planning for millions of dollars of real estate that is currently utilized as Airbnb and short-term rentals. Overall, his works as a business strategist focusing on strategy, compliance, and solutions. He founded Silver Lining X, LLC as an investing and consulting service that advises domestic and international companies in strategic growth, corporate governance, investor relations, business development, HR, finance, exit planning, and compliance.