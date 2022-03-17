Ilene H. Lee 1952-2022

Ilene Harriet Lee, 69, died March 14, 2022 at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, North Dakota with family by her side.

Ilene was born June 12, 1952 in Williston, North Dakota to Harold and Ida Lee. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Denver, Colorado. Ilene went on to get her B.S. at Metropolitan State College in Denver, CO in 1973 and received her Law Degree at the University of North Dakota in 1978. She married her husband, Terry Block on December 29th, 1978 in Denver, Colorado.

Ilene is survived by her husband, Terry Block; children, William (Kori) and Kjai (Maggie); grandchild, Hunter Morehouse; siblings, Carol (Jack) Alfsen, Carmen Thvedt, and Boyd (Linda) Lee along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Ilene was preceded in death by her parents, Haroldd and Ida Lee; and nephew, Scott Lee.

Service to be held at 2pm on Friday, March 18th at Hope Lutheran Church South Campus in Fargo, North Dakota with visitation one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be given to Churches United for the Homeless, American Cancer Society or Planned Parenthood.

Funeral Home Link: http://boulgerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/ilene-lee/