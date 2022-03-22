Velo Advisers Shares Their Fortune 100 Secrets on How They Plan to Scale & Support American Companies
We know entrepreneurs are the backbone of our U.S. economy, so we want to provide resources that strategically support growth, planning, and insights to serve business owners across the country.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industries and businesses rapidly evolve in today's climate. Productivity, profitability, and time efficiency still seem to be the primary concern coupled with the growth of small to mid-size businesses. Still, statistics state that 99% of companies leave money and time on the table. Velo Advisers, a modern professional services firm, recently spoke about the trend.
They report that the reason for the significant statistic may be perplexing. Most businesses don't know how to predictably scale and grow in their industry regardless of the market condition. In Velo's experience, they see that most companies still rely on manual procedures with their finances and operations. Their antiquated financial models typically do not increase cash flow or the company’s bottom line.
Identifying this as a huge problem, Velo Advisers reports that companies can begin to address losses with automation systems designed to free up 10-30 hours per week for business owners and their staff. The firm plans to increase profitability by 5-40% using Fortune 100 financial insights and systems for clients. By leveraging entrepreneurial accounting and introducing this resource to today’s business owners, the firm says they can help strategically and predictably scale businesses related to their industries.
“Most accounting and tax firms don’t have our wealth of experience in this space, nor do they provide sustainable strategic planning to their clients,” said Sam Denton, co-owner of Velo Advisers. “With that in mind, we want to serve entrepreneurs. We know they are the backbone of our U.S. economy, so we want to provide resources that strategically support growth, planning, and insights to serve business owners across the country. It’s important to build and protect the impact that entrepreneurs make.”
For more information, visit Velo Advisers.
About Velo Advisers:
Velo Advisers specializes in accounting, tax, wealth planning, and enterprise solutions for lower middle market and small business owners. Sam Denton and Alec Epkes own the firm. They have combined experience of over 75 years and work with American clients in all 50 states.
