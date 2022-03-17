Dayton's Newest Tenant Genuine Work Announces Partnership with Local Venture Development Firm, Trep House

Trep House's 10-Week "Marketing Essentials" Workshop Series to be Held at the Dayton Historic Motor Car Building for New-Majority Startups and Businesses

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genuine Work, Dayton’s premier full-service collaborative, co-working firm, announces impactful partnership with Trep House, a local venture development organization designed for new majority startups and small businesses looking to grow. Through the partnership, Genuine Work seeks to further its vision of fostering people and business networks within its community.The collaboration offers a masterclass with Mark Cardwell of Cardwell Communications where attendees will gain tangible insights and solutions to jumpstart their business goals through consulting, coaching and his personalized courses. He carries with him over thirty years of experience in arts marketing, operational leadership, executive level management, media sales, and communications. Trep House will be hosting Cardwell’s 10-week Marketing Essentials masterclass at Genuine Work beginning on March 26th.“We are really happy to engage in this impactful partnership with Trep House to diversify how we activate our space and provide collaborative solutions and resources to the community we serve so that people are supported in their work and entrepreneurial journey. This workshop series is a must-attend for those who are seeking guidance and support in marketing their business with effective strategy!” – Dana Graham, Community Builder, Genuine Work"Our Trep House team is excited to share this seminar with Dayton and our national network! Our leadership team is finishing the same course right now, and it's made a huge impact for us. It's worth it!” – Kemo A’Akhutera, CEO, Trep HouseAbout Genuine Work:Established by Weyland Ventures, Genuine Work is a full-service firm creating and operating hospitality, residential, coworking, and a broad array of commercial and retail experiences. We love helping people and businesses see their vision come to life, success, and grow. For more information, please visit www.genuinework.co About TrepHouse:Trep House is a Virtual Superhub for New Majority founders and small business owners (younger adults who are Black or come from underrepresented backgrounds.) Trep House offers a range of services for members, from a trusted network to training, vendors, mentors, and help finding and accessing the right funding. To learn more about Trep House, visit www.trephouse.co