Everlast Gates In Carrollton With Surprising New Survey Results
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a survey Everlast Gates did in Carrollton with their customers and residents in the area to find out what can be a most relevant reason to invest in an automated gate for a home or business, we've been told that experiencing with COVID-19 pandemic in the past few years has made people more conscious of who is entering and exiting from a property. Whether it is a family home or business property. Nowadays owners want even more full control over access to their property for safety of course but also a peace of mind.
As a leading gates and fencing company and a company that deals daily with access control technologies, we are seeing a right now more demand for automated gates with a variety of access control systems, such as keypads, phone access and camera. As a provider of those services, we deal daily with the request of installing an automated gate and an access control systems such as electronic or magnetic locks and a code access.
While installing the gate itself will provide physical security, we are more aware of the fact that the customer will want to feel in control of their property and for what purpose especially with the increased numbers of food deliveries and online shopping.
At Everlast Gates we offer a wide range of automated gates such as Intercom systems, keypad entry with a specific code, remote control to open the gates without getting out of the vehicle, and a timer control, as well as vehicle detection loops.
